Why you shouldn’t light up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a bid to promote a smoke-free environment, the president of Pakistan promulgated a Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, which carries fines and/or imprisonment for violators. Unfortunately, enough people are still seen smoking in offices, transports, and public places with blatant disregard to their health and the inconvenience caused to non-smokers. This is mainly because of the lax attitude of the law-enforcement agencies. The instructions to display the mandatory ‘No Smoking’ or ‘Smoking is an offence’ sign at a conspicuous place are being flouted by most of the offices, hotels, restaurants in the twin cities.
Similarly, a mandatory warning board highlighting the penalties of smoking in and around 50m of schools/colleges is seldom seen outside most schools. Unless the law-enforcement agencies ensure strict implementation of the Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, we will continue to witness an increase in drug addiction and other smoke-related diseases.
Saeed Nawaz Khan
Rawalpindi
In a bid to promote a smoke-free environment, the president of Pakistan promulgated a Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, which carries fines and/or imprisonment for violators. Unfortunately, enough people are still seen smoking in offices, transports, and public places with blatant disregard to their health and the inconvenience caused to non-smokers. This is mainly because of the lax attitude of the law-enforcement agencies. The instructions to display the mandatory ‘No Smoking’ or ‘Smoking is an offence’ sign at a conspicuous place are being flouted by most of the offices, hotels, restaurants in the twin cities.
Similarly, a mandatory warning board highlighting the penalties of smoking in and around 50m of schools/colleges is seldom seen outside most schools. Unless the law-enforcement agencies ensure strict implementation of the Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, we will continue to witness an increase in drug addiction and other smoke-related diseases.
Saeed Nawaz Khan
Rawalpindi
Comments