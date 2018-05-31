Why you shouldn’t light up

In a bid to promote a smoke-free environment, the president of Pakistan promulgated a Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, which carries fines and/or imprisonment for violators. Unfortunately, enough people are still seen smoking in offices, transports, and public places with blatant disregard to their health and the inconvenience caused to non-smokers. This is mainly because of the lax attitude of the law-enforcement agencies. The instructions to display the mandatory ‘No Smoking’ or ‘Smoking is an offence’ sign at a conspicuous place are being flouted by most of the offices, hotels, restaurants in the twin cities.

Similarly, a mandatory warning board highlighting the penalties of smoking in and around 50m of schools/colleges is seldom seen outside most schools. Unless the law-enforcement agencies ensure strict implementation of the Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, we will continue to witness an increase in drug addiction and other smoke-related diseases.

Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi