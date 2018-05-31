Thu May 31, 2018
Newspost

May 31, 2018

Death on wheels

The number of road accidents in Hyderabad has risen rapidly. The primary cause of these fatal accidents is reckless driving. A few days back, I witnessed a family of three -- who was riding on a motorcycle -- narrowly averting a collision with a speeding van.

Across the world, drivers are fined if they are caught speeding. Financial penalties act as a deterrent to traffic violation. Although Pakistan does have proper rules and regulations on driving, the problem is that these are not being followed earnestly. It is the responsibility of drivers to be careful and comply with traffic rules.

Abdul Qayoom Talpur

Hyderabad.

