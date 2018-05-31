A matter of survival

This refers to the letter ‘Peanuts as pension’ (May 30) by Prof Syed Basharat Ali. The writer has aptly described the current scenario in which EOBI pensioners are being neglected. Although the pension of retired federal government employees has been increased -- albeit nominally -- every year, EOBI pensioners are deprived of this increment.

These pensioners have been receiving a meagre amount of Rs5,250 for many years. This insufficient amount is not sufficient to meet the basic expenses of pensioners. The higher authorities should take immediate notice of this issue and increase the pension amount of all pensioners.

Khalid Farooq

Peshawar