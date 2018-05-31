Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A matter of survival

This refers to the letter ‘Peanuts as pension’ (May 30) by Prof Syed Basharat Ali. The writer has aptly described the current scenario in which EOBI pensioners are being neglected. Although the pension of retired federal government employees has been increased -- albeit nominally -- every year, EOBI pensioners are deprived of this increment.

These pensioners have been receiving a meagre amount of Rs5,250 for many years. This insufficient amount is not sufficient to meet the basic expenses of pensioners. The higher authorities should take immediate notice of this issue and increase the pension amount of all pensioners.

Khalid Farooq

Peshawar

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar