Missing youth’s body recovered

NANKANA SAHIB: The body of a missing youth was recovered here from a garden of a village Wakilwala on Wednesday. Ali Gujjar, 26, son of Gulam Muhammad of Adampur was missing from his house since the last two days. His body was hanging from a tree. It appeared he had committed suicide as he was reportedly an addict.
