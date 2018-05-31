Can’t even think of insulting judiciary, Ahsan tells LHC

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that he respected the judiciary and could not think of insulting it.

Ahsan made this statement before a three-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, which was hearing a contempt plea filed by Munir Ahmad against him over anti-judiciary remarks.

The bench, referring to Article 68 of the Constitution, questioned the minister when the conduct of a superior court judge could not be discussed even in the Parliament then how did you do it before the public.

To which, the minister said that his statement was a sort of complaint and he did not make any contempt of court. The bench adjourning further hearing till June 5 and asked for filing written statement besides ordering screening of contemptuous clip in the courtroom on the next hearing.