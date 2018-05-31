ACE arrests Rs60m land fraud accused

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a man involved in Rs 60 million land fraud case from Mandi Bahauddin. Muhammad Shafiq of Mandi Bahauddin filed an application to the ACE, alleging that accused Asif Ghauri with the connivance of revenue officials had prepared bogus documents and transferred a piece of land worth of Rs 60 million in his name fraudulently. During the investigations the allegations got proved and the ACE team arrested the accused. Two revenue employees litigation clerk Rana Mahboob and Naib Qasid Rehmat Ali had been arrested earlier in this case.