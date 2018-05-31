Murder case registered against four accused

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police registered a murder case against four accused as it was demanded by local protesters. Scores of locals of Gojra's New Chamra Mandi put a body of a youth, who was murdered by accused Qamar, Fayaz Shada, Umer and Farman, on a level crossing disrupting traffic for seven hours. On Tuesday night they ended the protest after the assurance of Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar and DSP Khurram Saeed. The DPO suspended Gojra city police official Khadim Hussain as well. The protesters told reporters that accused Fayaz had kidnapped the sister of the Khalid and forcibly contracted marriage with her and later killed him. He was the only son of his parents. Thousands of citizens attended the funeral of Kkhalid at Gojra.