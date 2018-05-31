‘PML-N govt failed to expose Indian water aggression’

MULTAN: Muttahida Majlis-e-Aamal (MMA) secretary general Liaquat Baloch has said that the PML-N government has failed to expose the Indian water aggression.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday, he said the MMA believes the next general elections would be held according to the schedule. He said ambiguity, reservations and concerns about the next general elections have become clearer following the appointment of caretakers. He said the caretaker governments had been nominated in the centre and the provinces, which was good omen to the democracy. The appointment of caretaker governments would strengthen the democracy and transfer of power, he said.

Baloch said the next general elections were challenge to all political parties. “The MMA will take part in the next general elections on all seats. The democratic process will protect the constitution, rule of law and bring balance between the state and politics. The MMA will move ahead along with all the component religious political parties to prevent the masses from old and corrupt system,” he added. He said no state power would be allowed to forcefully change the results on strong political culture.