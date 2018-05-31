Govt asked to arrest killers of Sikh religious leader

MULTAN: The Minority Rights Commission (MRC) has condemned the killing of Sikh religious leader Sardar Charan Jeet Singh and rights activist in Peshawar. Some unidentified assailants gunned him down in his shop near the Kohat General Bus Stand, Kohat Road on Wednesday.

In a joint statement issued here, MRC general secretary Akram Mirani, Khawaja Ghulam Farid Koreja and others expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of religious leader and human rights activist.

The MRCP office bearers said such attacks had claimed hundreds of lives of religious minorities. Rights activist Charan Jeet was very popular and respectable among Sikh and Muslim communities throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was an active member of different groups engaged in creating and promoting religious harmony and used to discourage militancy and terrorism.

It is astonishing that on the second day of a democratic government’s end, an active and popular leader of Sikh community had been shot dead in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said.

Younis Alam said there was no doubt that every citizen of the province was a victim of the precarious situation in KP but non-Muslims were more insecure and marginalised as compared to others. The murder caused panic among the community as several Sikhs have been killed in different parts of the city in the past. He emphasised that the Sikhs are peaceful people and have no rivalries against anyone.

In this tragic time, the MRC stands in solidarity with the victim’s family and all Sikh community. It flayed the attack on minorities and demands the provincial government to take steps for their protection. The MRC has also demanded the law enforcement agencies to take all steps to prevent any future attacks, targeting a particular community on ethnic and religious basis.