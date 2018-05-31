CBC inaugurates a water filtration plant in DHA Phase-IV

Karachi: Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) inaugurated a water filtration plant in DHA Phase-IV to resolve and intervention for the prosperity and betterment of CBC and its residents.

Vice President (VP) Cantonment Board Clifton Aziz Suharwardy accompanied by elected CBC members Muhammad Jamil, Aslam Khaliq and Zakir Mahanti along with Chief Engineer CBC Abid Shah and residents.

Aziz Suhaready said that the Clifton Cantonment resident should be provided with safe and clean drinking water so that healthy society can be performed.

VP Aziz Suharwardy announced that CBC residents interested in having a filtration plant in their area should choose a location by consensus and make a written request to CBC, the application must be supported with signatures of nearby residents who have no objection to its setting up at that location.

Vice President CBC will then propose a filter platn at that location and put it up for formal approval in CBC board.With present day water shortage the water filter plants are very beneficial as they provide potable water fit for human consumption to surrounding areas. On the occasion an iftar was also arranged for the residents.***