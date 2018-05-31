Sindh Information Commission set up 14 months after bill’s passage

More than 14 months have passed since the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act 2016 was passed by the provincial assembly. On Wednesday the provincial government notified the constitution of the Sindh Information Commission to facilitate the process of obtaining information regarding any government or public sector entity under the prescribed procedure.

The constitution of the long-awaited provincial information body has come at a very meaningful time, as it was constituted after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government completed its five-year constitutional term on Monday.

Though the bill was passed during the tenure of the PPP’s rule in the province, the outgoing Sindh administration was seemingly indifferent on the issue of implementing the bill. Similar information commissions have already been working Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Sindh information & archives secretary issued the notification for the constitution of the province’s information commission. It reads: “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 12 of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act 2016, the Government of Sindh is pleased to establish Sindh Information Commission with immediate effect.”

It also states: “Consequent upon establishment of the Sindh Information Commission, the Government of Sindh is pleased to appoint the following persons in accordance with sub-section (4), (5) and (6) of Section 12 of the Act: 1- Shahid Gulzar Shaikh as chief information commissioner, 2-Syed Gul Muneer Shah and 3- Sikandar Ali Huliyo (both as commissioners).”

According to certain critics, the PPP’s outgoing government delayed implementation of the new law supposedly to cover up the sheer lack of transparency and numerous dubious affairs in the matters the province’s governance.

The Sindh Assembly on March 13, 2017, passed into law the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Bill 2016, and the province’s governor gave his assent to the new law on April 8 the same year.

Section 12 (1) of the Act reads: “The Government shall within a period of 100 days from the commencement of this Act, establish an Information Commission to be known as Sindh Information Commission.”

The Act also states: “The information commission shall be an independent statutory body, which shall enjoy operational and administrative autonomy from any other person or entity, including government and any of its agencies except specifically provided for by law.”

Section 13 (1) of the Act describes functions of the commission: A- Conduct an inquiry on a complaint and may direct a public body to disclose information to the applicant. (Here “complaint” means grievance regarding non-provision of information solicited about any government institution as per the procedure prescribed in the law).

B- Determine public interest in terms of Section 10 (2) of this Act. (Section 10 (2) of the Act relates to examining any application seeking information regarding any government agency as to what extent the disclosure of such information will serve public interest). C- Resolve any inconsistencies in the application of the provisions of this act or the rules or regulations.

The Act reads: “The commission shall decide a complaint within 45 days of its receipt and pass appropriate orders including disciplinary proceedings against delinquent officials.”

It also states: “The commission may exercise the powers of a civil court to: a- summon and enforce attendance of persons, compel them to give oral or written evidence on oath and to produce documents or information; b- examine and inspect information; c- receive evidence on affidavits; d- request relevant information from any office; e- issue summons for witnesses or documents.”

The Act reads: “While inquiring into a complaint, the commission or any person authorised by the commission may examine any information on spot.... The commission will facilitate the application of the provisions of this Act and may:

“A- Issue directives to public bodies for preservation, management, publication, publicity and access to information. B- Prescribe the procedure for accessing information from a public body. C- Advise and provide support to the government to make necessary laws and procedures for implementation of the right to information.

“D- Provide technical and other support to the public bodies for effective enforcement of right to information. E- Conduct training of the designated officials. F- Undertake mass awareness campaign to increase awareness about rules and regulations of the Act.

“G- Establish an information web portal. H- Compile a user handbook in Urdu, Sindhi, and English containing such information in easily comprehensible form and manner as may reasonably be required by an applicant. I- Compile guidelines for use by designated officials.”

The Act states that the commission will prepare an annual report on the implementation of the provisions of this Act during the financial year and submit it to the government.