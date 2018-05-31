Anti-rabies pilot project to cover entire city

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday that the rabies control program of the Karachi Municipal Corporation was aimed at providing protection to the citizens against dog-bites.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress and to decide future plans, he said the district municipal administration and union council chairmen would be taken on board in this connection so that basic infrastructure for this program could be made available in all districts of Karachi.

The pilot project initiated in Ibrahim Haidery union councils will soon be extended to other areas of the city. “Strategies devised by the World Health Organisation and World Organisation for Animal Health were adopted in the RFK program which involved anti-rabies vaccination in dogs and animal-birth control program,” the mayor said.

During a briefing to the mayor, Dr Nasim Salahuddin said that so far 2,145 dogs had been vaccinated in three union councils of Ibrahim Haidery, while about 400 dogs were operated on under the birth control program.

She said rabies control could be ensured if in any area 70 per cent of dogs were vaccinated. The dog-catching and vaccination team has been trained by the expert from World Health Organisation and about 50 thousand kits have been provided by WHO for this purpose.

The mayor, reviewing the overall project and its implementation in Karachi, said we need to focus more on suburban areas and katchi abadis, besides continuing work in the main city.

He said the World Health Organisation had set the 2030 target for the elimination of rabies in the world and we would provide all possible cooperation to WHO and other concerned organisations in this connection.

Every day, 100 to 150 cases of dog-bites are reported in the city and 15 to 20 thousand cases of dog-bites are reported annually. The victim can expire if no immediate medical aid is provided to him. The mayor said that new technology was being used to control rabies and for this purpose dogs would be given anti-rabies vaccine and operated on.

The meeting was attended by senior KMC officers.