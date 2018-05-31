Nisar Morai, 13 others indicted in corruption reference

The accountability court-IV on Wednesday indicted former Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Nisar Morai, vice-chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and 12 other co-accused in a corruption reference that had accused them of making illegal appointments against 400 vacancies.

As the charges were framed, all the accused declined the allegations and pleaded not guilty. The court then ordered to produce the prosecution witnesses on June 12 so their statements could be recorded against Morai and others, who are accused of misappropriating more than Rs434 million.

Previously, the charges could not be framed due to the absence of one of the accused, namely Amjad Iqbal. Morai, Siddiqui, Haji Wali (who has obtained bail from the Sindh High Court), Iqbal and others have been accused of committing corruption to0 the tune of billions of rupees.

Two accused, Abdul Mannan and Abu Saeed Khan, have been declared absconders in the case. The court has also issued non-bailable warrants for arresting them. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had picked up FCS officers Gul Muneer, Shaukat Baloch, Haji Wali Muhammad and Abu Bakar, and then interrogated them after obtaining physical remand from the relevant court.

NAB said the four men had confessed to having committed corruption of more than Rs5 billion on Morai’s instructions, adding that they, along with others, were also involved in illegal appointments on some 400 vacancies.

Morai is also accused in a murder case, as he is believed to have killed the then Pakistan Steel chairman Sajjad Hussain in 1998 in the Defence Housing Authority. On May 17 charges against Morai and 13 other co-accused in the corruption case could not be framed again because of the non-appearance of one of the accused, namely Iqbal. The accountability court had put off the case proceedings until May 30.

The case was due for framing of charges in the previous hearing but the court was informed that Iqbal was severely ill and it was not possible for him to appear in court. The court had then adjourned the hearing until May 17, but the counsel moved an application once again and requested for an adjournment claiming Iqbal was still sick.

His plea was granted and May 30 was set as the date to indict Morai and 13 other co-accused. Morai, Siddiqui and Wali were present at the hearing in which the court also issued non-bailable warrants of arrest for Abdul Mannan and Abu Saeed Khan.