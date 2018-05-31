MQM-P wants third-party audit of Karachi’s census sample before polls





The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has sought a third-party audit of a sample of the population census in Karachi before the polls scheduled to be held in the country on July 25.

After meeting provincial election commissioner Yousaf Khattak at his office on Wednesday, MQM-P Bahadurabad group’s coordination committee member Faisal Sabzwari said that his party apprehended unfair elections in the current circumstances when their concerns over the results of the 2017 population census had not been addressed.

He said the population of the city was no less than 25 million. “Until the third-party audit of the five per cent of the residential blocks, the final results should not be issued,” he added, invoking Article 128(3) of the constitution that asks the ECP to conduct elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law, and guard against corrupt practices.

He said that on the contrary there were statements, or record, of the ECP, the Supreme Court, the census commission and the National Database Registration Authority in which they estimated the population of Karachi at around 25 million during 2011 and 2013. Based on the recent census, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics says that Karachi’s population is around 16 million.

Sabzwari, along with his party’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan and counterpart Zahid Mansoori, moved an application with the ECP seeking redressal of grievances before General Election 2018.

President Mamnoon Hussain has set July 25 for conducting the polls. Sabzwari said that they learned previous week that the polls were going to be held without the third-party audit which the party got sanctioned from the National Assembly. He said that the alleged manipulation would cause unfair elections and people would be deprived of their right to vote.

Referring to the representation in the assemblies and the quota in resources, he said that they were already not enough and based on these results they were likely to be increased. He said that it was the responsibility of the state institutions to address these issues.

Responding to a question about their pending petitions with the courts, he said that they would take up the issue there again and make efforts to get the people counted and registered.