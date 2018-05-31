Deadline to agree on caretaker CM expires today





The three-day deadline for the Sindh chief minister and the opposition leader in the province to reach a consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister is expiring today.

On Wednesday, the outgoing Sindh chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan did not meet to hold any further consultation on the issue. They only met on Monday in the chamber of the CM in the Sindh Assembly to hold a discussion and agree on the name of the caretaker CM of the province. The meeting reportedly considered the four names suggested both by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and the opposition.

In case both failed to reach a consensus on the issue by May 31, the task of finalising the name of the caretaker chief minister will be referred to a four-member parliamentary committee having equal representation of opposition and treasury lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly.

The parliamentary committee will have three days to finalise the name as in case it also fails to reach a consensus, then the matter will ultimately be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for a final decision. The opposition is yet to accept the names suggested by the ruling PPP for the post of the caretaker chief minister.