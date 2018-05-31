Three TTP men get four death sentences each for Tanoli’s murder





An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted and awarded four death sentences each to three men associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for their involvement in the murders of Inspector Shafiq Tanoli and three other people in 2014.

While announcing its verdict, the court observed that the prosecution has proved the charges of the killing of Inspector Tanoli and three other people against three terrorists, namely Nadeem Khan, Abid Ali and Noor Rasheed, and it is fair to award them four death sentences each because they have committed a very cruel act.

The court also ordered that every convict would pay Rs100,000 as compensation to the heirs of Inspector Tanoli and the other three deceased, namely Jalal Ahmed, Dawood Qureshi and Ejaz.

During the course of the trial, a policeman named Asif, who had suffered injuries in the terrorists’ attack, had identified all the three assailants during an identification parade conducted by the relevant judicial magistrate.

On April 24, 2014, just three months after SSP Chaudhry Aslam was assassinated, Inspector Tanoli, who fought against criminals for the best part of his career, lost his life in a suicide bombing.

Tanoli was among four people killed in the old Sabzi Mandi area when a suicide bomber walked into the tailor shop the policeman was sitting in with his uncle and cousin and blew himself up.

Besides the four deceased, 15 people, including two police guards of Tanoli, were also wounded in the blast, but their condition was later termed stable. The three convicts had confessed to arranging and assisting a suicide bomber to attack Tanoli.

The three men were also awarded seven years each in prison in other related cases, including attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons. Khan, Ali and Rasheed were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department during a raid in the Labour Square locality of SITE Area on December 21, 2014. Three hand grenades, one Kalashnikov and two pistols were seized from them.

At least seven cases were registered against the three terrorists under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 109 (abetting a crime) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 23(1)-A of the Sindh Arms Act and Section 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Tanoli had previously survived seven attacks on his life. His younger brother Naveed Tanoli was killed a couple of years ago on the same day when he had arrested the killers of Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar.

Besides the Wali Khan Babar murder case, Inspector Tanoli was an investigating officer in several other high-profile murder cases, including the Arshad Pappu murder case. The deadliest attack that Tanoli survived was in December 2013 when a motorcycle laden with explosives was rammed into his vehicle near the old Sabzi Mandi area, killing four people, including his police guards. Before that, he was attacked twice in Pak Colony, twice in Mauripur and once each in Liaquatabad and the Sachal area.

Tanoli was notorious for killing suspected criminals in allegedly staged encounters. His victims included TTP militants, sectarian terrorists, Lyari gangsters as well as three people allegedly involved in killing his brother, including Liaquat, alias Tension.

According to some police officers, Tanoli had killed at least 21 suspects in encounters. He had also arrested notorious Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu, who was later killed by rival gangsters in Lyari after his release from prison.