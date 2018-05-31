Starbucks shuts 8,000 US stores

New York: Starbucks closed more than 8,000 stores on Tuesday to train around 175,000 employees against racial bias, an unprecedented public operation that highlights America´s ongoing struggle with discrimination.

The move follows the April 12 arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, which sparked outrage, protests and soul-searching about racial tensions that have deteriorated under President Donald Trump.

For many, the training was overshadowed by ABC´s decision to cancel hit sitcom "Roseanne" after its star Roseanne Barr, a Trump supporter, made a remark decried as racist against former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

"We realize that four hours of training is not going to solve racial inequity in America or anyone coming into our stores who may have a problem," Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz admitted on CNN. "But we have to start the conversation."

While store managers declined to talk to media and the press was not invited to the training sessions, staff were to watch taped messages from Schultz and CEO Kevin Johnson, as well as a message from Common, the rapper and activist.

Employees will watch a film from documentary maker Stanley Nelson on African American history and the civil rights struggle, before discussing in groups their own experience of racial discrimination.

The curriculum, to be made available at a later date, was drawn up in consultation with US president Barack Obama´s former attorney general Eric Holder and civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, among others.