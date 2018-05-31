Bank Alfalah elects board of directors

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited has recently held an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) to elect nine directors of the bank for a term of three years, a statement said on Wednesday.

The EOGM was attended by the shareholders, directors and senior management of the bank.

The elected board of directors includes His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Abdulla Nasser Hawaileel Al Mansoori, Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa, Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba, Efstratios Georgios Arapoglou, Dr Ayesha Khan, Gyorgy Tamas Ladics, Shehzad Naqvi and Nauman Ansari (President and CEO).

All those elected will hold their positions for a period of three years, subject to approval from State Bank Pakistan, it said.

Immediately following the EOGM, an emergent meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors was held. The Board appointed His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board then also appointed Nauman Ansari as Chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a term of three years on the existing terms and conditions, it added.