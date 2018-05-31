Copper declines

Manila : London copper fell more than 1 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and as Italy´s deepening political crisis pulled investors out of risky assets.

Along with copper, investors also sold off other commodities from oil to grains as well as equities as Italy, Europe´s third-biggest economy, may call elections that could put leaders in power who question the country´s commitment to the European Union and the euro currency.

"Markets worry that the upcoming election will ultimately resemble a referendum on the euro resulting in an existential crisis for the euro zone," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.5 percent at $6,754.50 a tonne, as of 0702 GMT.

Earlier in the session, it hit $6,750.50, its weakest since May 8.