Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Only one transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs7,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,931/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,545/maund and Rs8,086/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that cotton shortage was predicted across the globe, which resulted in increase in the prices in the international market.

“New York cotton market touches its upper limit, as weather conditions were expected to affect the cotton production and stocks negatively,” he added.

However, Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of 2,575 bales at Rs6,700/maund.