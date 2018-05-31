Oil mixed

Tokyo : Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with worries that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude weighing on the market.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have discussed raising OPEC and non-OPEC oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran.

Brent crude was down 1 cent at $75.38 a barrel by 0015 GMT, after settling up 9 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $66.86 a barrel, having earlier settled down $1.15.Credit Suisse analysts on Tuesday said even if Russia and OPEC producers raise output, they would likely only add an additional 500,000 bpd, which would leave inventories in the most developed countries short of the five-year average by the end of 2018.