Gold gains

Bengaluru : Gold prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as political turmoil in Italy and concerns over Sino-U.S. trade conflict spurred safe-haven demand.

Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,301.98 per ounce by 0125 GMT.

United States gold futures for June delivery were up 0.2 percent at $1,301.50 per ounce.

Italy may hold repeat elections as early as July after the man asked to be prime minister failed to secure support from major political parties for even a stop-gap government, sources said on Tuesday, as markets tumbled on the growing political turmoil.

The United States said on Tuesday that it still holds the threat of imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China and will use it unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of American intellectual property.