Dollar rises

NEW YORK: Investors piled into safe-haven bets as political turmoil in Italy sparked fears of another euro crisis, driving up the Japanese yen and pushing the U.S. dollar to a 10-month high against the euro.
A deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone´s third-biggest economy, provoked selling of Italian assets and the euro that was reminiscent of the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012.The dollar rose on Tuesday to its highest against the euro since July 2017 at 1.1506, after a sell-off in Italy´s debt market drove investors to dump the single currency.
The greenback strengthened across currencies, not just against the euro, in a flight to safety.
The risk-off trade also benefited the Japanese currency, with the dollar dropping about 1.2 percent on Tuesday to a five-week low of 108.10 yen. The euro on Tuesday weakened significantly against the safe-haven Swiss franc and the Japanese yen. The single currency hit a nine-month low of 1.1367 against the franc and a 10-month low of 124.61 yen.
The euro recorded its biggest monthly drop in more than three years, down more than 5 basis points.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up half a percent on the day at a high of 95.025, hitting a 6-1/2 month top.
