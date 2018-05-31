Stocks end down on weak regional clues

Stocks inched down in a volatile trade on Wednesday as the market followed weaker regional peers that fell on political turmoil in Italy, dealers said.

“Tracking events in the global financial market, Pakistan stocks also replicated the similar performance and closed red after posting return of over one percent in the previous day’s trade,” Topline Securities said in a post market note.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.18 percent or 76.26 points to close at 42,546.48 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index lost 0.27 percent or 57.39 points to end at 20,835.64 points, while of 338 active scripts, 167 went up, 147 fell, and 24 turned out unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 133.73 billion shares compared to a turnover of 120.3 billion shares in the last session.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities said the local bourse witnessed narrow-ranged activity for the session with its dull momentum amid deteriorating macroeconomic indicators and short trading hours during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Mixed performance was witnessed among main sectors where refineries and steels remained key performers for the session, leading decent buy-side interest at lower levels,” Afzal added.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said late-session support was seen in banking stocks following an increase in central bank’s key policy rate last week, revising banking spread, whereas fertiliser stocks drew strength from upbeat data on fertiliser off-take and the finance minister’s approval for the release of Rs4.74 billion fertiliser subsidy.

The share prices moved in a small band, evident from the index movement which recorded an average rise and fall of almost 200 points.

The benchmark index hit an intraday high of 42,773 points and a low of 42,337 points before closing at 42,546 points.

Foreign selling weighed heavily on the market as international investors are pulling out of the emerging markets. On the face of it, before the general election, the market may see limited gains but any improvement in the key economic numbers might put the bourse in a higher gear.

Elixir Securities in a report said equities closed flat in volatile trading after reported foreign selling in index names halted positive momentum from previous day.

“The day got off to a positive start; however, selling in index-heavy financials and select names dragged down the benchmark index by as much as 258 points by noon. The final 90 minutes, however, saw the market action reversing as local investors cherry-picked stocks at attractive prices,” the brokerage added.

Companies with the highest gains were Island Textile, up Rs43.70 to close at Rs1068.70/share, and Indus Dyeing, up Rs23.20 to close at Rs487.30/share.

Stocks that booked the most losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs434.95 to close at Rs8264.05/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs23.55 to close at Rs1180.02/share.

The Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volume with a turnover of 11.246 million shares. The script gained Rs0.15 to close at Rs12.07/share followed by Pakistan Elektron with a turnover of 9.517 million shares, whereas it gained Rs0.41 to close at Rs38.08/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan International Bulk, with a turnover of 5.735 million shares, whereas its script lost Rs1 to close at Rs13.56/share.