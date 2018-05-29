Geo Super to telecast live Ramazan Cricket matches

KARACHI: Geo Super will be presenting live and exclusive premium Ramazan Cricket event from May 29 till June 4 from Larvae Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cricket Cup is playing a vital role for the revival of cricket from grass root level in Karachi and providing fresh cricketing talent every year. Geo Super being official media partner of the event for last few years will be televising this year too.

First quarter final on Tuesday May 29 at 10; 30pm; 2nd quarter final on Wednesday, May30; 3rd quarter final on Thursday, May 31; 4th quarter final on Friday, June 1, while first semi-final will be played on Saturday June, 2 and 2nd Semi Final on Sunday, June 3, and the big Final will be on Monday, June 4.

These matches will be live on Geo Super and timing 22:30 till 01:45.

Tournament Organiser Arif Habib has said that this is very special tournament for the youngster as so many national palyers were participating in this full charged tournament. kamran Akmal , Umar Akmal, Mohammad Sami, Anwer Ali, Mohamamd Irfan and many other playing this tournament.

He said that this time prize money for winner team is Rs1.2 million and runner up will get Rs.6million.