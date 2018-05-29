Tue May 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Bilawal nominates Babar for negotiations between PTM, government

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday nominated former senator Farhatullah Babar to the reconciliatory jirga proposed by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for negotiations with the state institutions.

The nomination was made after the head of PTM Manzoor Pashteen called Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the phone Monday.

PPP chairman is in Karachi to chair meetings of parliamentary board for award of party tickets to aspiring candidates for forthcoming general elections on July 25.

During the talk Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP believed in peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue and negotiations and he was happy to nominate Farhatullah Babar to the PTM reconciliatory jirga.

