Tue May 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Govt introduces president’s salary bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: Just three days left to the end of its tenure, the federal government on Monday introduced the President’s Salary and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2018,” in the National Assembly.

The bill moved by the minister for parliamentary affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad seeks amendment to the President’s Salary, Allowance and Privilege Act, 1975.

The federal cabinet, in its last meeting, considered and approved the legislation in order to enhance allowances and salary of the president of Pakistan.

The Cabinet Division, in its summary moved to the cabinet, proposed that the salary of the president may be re-fixed at Rs846,550 from existing Rs800,000 which is one Pakistani rupee higher than the salary of the chief Justice of Pakistan.

Later, the PTI member Dr Shireen Mazari pointed out lack of quorum, and the House was adjourned till Tuesday morning.

