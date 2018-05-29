Tue May 29, 2018
National

P
PPI
May 29, 2018

Shahbaz greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD: President PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer and said that today we have to reiterate the pledge to offer any sacrifice for the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.

In his message on this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that Youm-e-Takbeer is the day of celebration for the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world.

