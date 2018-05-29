20th anniversary of historic N-tests observed

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer was observed on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of Pakistan''s historic nuclear tests.

It was on this day in 1998 that Pakistan was forced to take that decision as a response and in self-defence to the nuclear tests accompanying hostile posturing by its neighbour.

However, according to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-proliferation and global peace and strategic stability.

In his message on the Youm-e-Takbeer, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the observance of this day provides an opportunity to the nation to reiterate its resolve for defence and solidarity of the country.

Meanwhile, in Chagai, a rally was organised alongside the mountain where atomic test took place on May 28 in 1998 near Dalbandin to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer.

Large number of people holding National flags chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army and Pakistan and marched on Quetta-Taftan highway in Chehattar area of District Chagai.