Only new ministry can check scale of Sharifs’ corruption: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said it seemed a whole new ministry was needed to check the scale of Shahbaz Sharif family corruption.

“PTI demanded audit of 56 companies but only 11 were audited & audit reports revealed irregularities of Rs166bn. All key ministers & MPAs involved through brothers, wives & close family members,” he said in a tweet.