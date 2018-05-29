Only new ministry can check scale of Sharifs’ corruption: Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said it seemed a whole new ministry was needed to check the scale of Shahbaz Sharif family corruption.
“PTI demanded audit of 56 companies but only 11 were audited & audit reports revealed irregularities of Rs166bn. All key ministers & MPAs involved through brothers, wives & close family members,” he said in a tweet.
