World Justice Project report: Singapore most, Pakistan least peaceful Asian states

ISLAMABAD: According to a World Justice Project report, people in Singapore feel the safest, while people in Pakistan feel the least secure.

The report measured the prevalence of common crimes in 113 countries, including homicides, kidnappings, burglaries, thefts, armed robberies and extortions, as well as people’s perceptions of safety. Japan was the second safest in Asia and eighth in the world, while South Korea ranked third in the region and 22nd in the world. Despite the tension with North Korea, people in the South perceived their country as free from intimidation, mob violence and serious incidents of crime and terrorism. Here are the names of prominent countries with their ranking: Singapore 1, Japan 8, South Korea 22, China 28, Mongolia 39, Malaysia 41, Vietnam 42, Indonesia 49, Nepal 57, Sri Lanka 59, Myanmar 64, Thailand 69, Cambodia 81, India 98, Bangladesh 102, Philippines 107, Pakistan 113.