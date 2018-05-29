Incentives demanded for Fata traders

MARDAN: The Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran here on Monday urged the federal and provincial governments to give incentives to the trader community of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) after the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There are many opportunities for the traders of the country to invest in Fata but the federal and provincial governments should provide them facilities and incentives,” Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran chairman Ghulam Sarwar told a press conference here.

Besides traders’ representatives, Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah and general secretary Mustafa Kamal, Karim Dad, Shah Khalid, Sajjad Sarraf and Dr Mohammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

Hailing the Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the traders said that it would create more opportunities for the businessmen at the international and national level to invest in the tribal areas.

They said after the merger it was now the responsibility of traders to avail themselves of the opportunities and establish businesses in Fata to end unemployment in the tribal region.

The speakers heaped praise on the federal and provincial governments, political parties, civil society and all other stakeholders for playing a role in the merger of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.