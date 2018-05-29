Two youngsters drown in Ghazi Barotha Barrage

GHAZI: Two young persons drowned while swimming in Ghazi Barotha Barrage in Haripur district here on Monday, a police official said.

Additional Station House Officer of Ghazi Police Station, Mustafa Khan, said several friends had come to swim in the river due to rising temperature, adding two of them drowned in Ghazi Barotha Barrage.

The drowned youth were identified as Rasheed Ahmad and Abdul Nasir. The victims were the residents of Rawalpindi and Hazro town of the Attock district of the Punjab province. The police and locals fished the bodies out and dispatched them to native areas for burial.