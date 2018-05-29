3rd phase of Leishmaniasis treatment drive launched

GHALLANAHI: The Mohmand Agency political administration has launched third phase of campaign against Leishmaniasis with help of Frontier Corps North Headquarters.

After receiving 400 injections from the HQ/FC, third phase of Leishmaniasis treatment campaign was launched in the selected health facilities in the Mohmand Agency.

A total of 282 patients, predominantly children, were treated on Monday on the first day of the campaign.

Moreover, as a preventive measure, LLIN (Long Lasting Insecticide Nets) were handed over to the health facilities.

Up to 120 bed nets were given to Baizai tehsildar for onward distribution in Ghanam Shah, Yari Khel and Spenki Tangi areas.

The campaign will last till the registered and under-treatment patients receive the third dose.

The political administration is confident that owing to the timely and generous help extended by the HQ/FC in arranging the rare Glucantime injections, not only the existing patients will get adequate treatment but also new patients, if any, shall be cured in the agency.