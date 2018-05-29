Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest threatened if outages not stopped

MANSEHRA: Tehsil Naib Nazim of Oghi Qazi Zahidullah warned the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) of protest if prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding didn’t stop.

“We warn Pesco to end prolonged loadshedding in Oghi or else we would stage sit-in against Pesco for an indefinite period,” he told reporters on Monday.

He said the government had announced it would not carry out electricity loadshedding during Iftar, Sehr and Taraveeh prayers but it didn’t honour the announcement.

Zahidullah said that Pesco carried out 10 hours loadshedding during the day.

“People are fainting because of the scorching heatwave coupled with the prolonged power outages,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar