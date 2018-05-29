Protest threatened if outages not stopped

MANSEHRA: Tehsil Naib Nazim of Oghi Qazi Zahidullah warned the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) of protest if prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding didn’t stop.

“We warn Pesco to end prolonged loadshedding in Oghi or else we would stage sit-in against Pesco for an indefinite period,” he told reporters on Monday.

He said the government had announced it would not carry out electricity loadshedding during Iftar, Sehr and Taraveeh prayers but it didn’t honour the announcement.

Zahidullah said that Pesco carried out 10 hours loadshedding during the day.

“People are fainting because of the scorching heatwave coupled with the prolonged power outages,” he said.