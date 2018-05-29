Pesco officials fired at for disconnecting electricity

MANSEHRA: Villagers opened fire on Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) officials on Monday after they disconnected high transmission line suspending electricity supply to five villages.

“Our staff escaped unhurt in firing by villagers, who have got electricity connection directly from main transmission line in Siran valley,” Qazi Tahir, Pesco Hazara official, told reporters on Monday.

He said that five villages of Siran valley, including Hilkot, Numberdara, Kundbala, Khanbali Mung and Dosutm had become virtually no-go-area for the Pesco.

The official said that despite repeated visits by Pesco staff, villagers didn’t pay electricity dues for the last so many months.

“We have to recover Rs2.2 million arrears from consumers there and when our teams attempted to remove electric meters, they put up resistance and our team disconnected the main transmission line,” said Qazi Tahir. He said that Pesco team was in the area to reconnect transmission line to restore electricity to villages they were fired upon but escaped unhurt.

In response to a query, Qazi Tahir said the villagers had promised at a jirga to pay the arrears but later they reneged on the commitment.

The official said the jirga was also attended by District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam. “Resultantly electricity to villages was disconnected from main transmission line,” he maintained.

“Though we have restored electricity in view of Ramazan, the operation to recover arrears would continue,” he declared.