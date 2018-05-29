Inclusion of ANP leaders in list of PTM jirga: Bushra Gohar dismisses impression her party opposed to social movement

PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) named in the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM)’s 30-member jirga for holding negotiations with the government for resolving has dispelled the impression that her party was against the rights-based social movement.

The PTM list forwarded to the government for holding talks on its demands included the names of ANP leaders Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar.

Talking to The News, former senator Bushra Gohar said the ANP supported the demands being made by the PTM. She added that her party had offered to play a role in any reconciliation process.

When asked whether ANP would allow them to become part of the jirga, Bushra Gohar dismissed the impression that ANP was against the PTM.

She said ANP considered PTM’s demands genuine and had offered the party leaders’ support to the reconciliation process. “The impression that ANP does not support the Pashtun youth leading the PTM is incorrect. Asfandyar Khan had said this publicly in his speech during the Jashn-e-Pakhtunkhwa and through his press releases,” she pointed out.

It may be added that the ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan recently extended support to the PTM and asked the government to address its demands.

However, the ANP that claimed championing the rights of the Pakhtuns earlier distanced itself from the PTM and cautioned party members who were actively taking part in the activities of the Manzoor Pashteen-led movement.

Asfandyar Wali had removed Mohsin Dawar, the chairman of the ANP-affiliated National Youth Organisation (NYO) for taking a high profile role in the activities of the PTM.

Mohsin Dawar, who is one of the top leaders of PTM, was removed without being given a change to explain his position.

Statements were issued form ANP’s headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar asking party workers to refrain from participating in the PTM activities. The party head had made it clear that ANP had struggled steadfastly for Pashtun rights and was still the foremost Pashtun nationalist party.

The ANP opposition to the PTM had caused anguish among its members and supporters and many didn’t heed the warning and attended PTM’s rallies.

Aimal Wali Khan, son of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, had explicitly told the party workers that anyone who was seen sharing the stage with the PTM leaders without the permission of the party would face action for doing so.

On the other hand, the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mahmood Jhan Achakzai has openly supported the PTM since its emergence on the national scene in February 2018.

PkMAP leaders have been actively attending the rallies staged by the PTM to raise voice against the injustice being meted out to the Pakhtuns, particularly the tribespeople.