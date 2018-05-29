Efforts urged to empower women after Fata merger

PESHAWAR: The women rights activists on Tuesday called for the economic and political empowerment of the women in the wake of the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a news conference here, Qabaili Khor, non-government organisation, Project Coordinator, Nausheen Jamal, termed the Fata-KP merger a historic step.

She was flanked by the other office-bearers of her organisation, including Shahida Shah and Sakina.

Nausheen hoped that the merger of Fata with KP would usher in a new era of development and ensure fundamental rights to tribal people.

She said that the tribal women remained vulnerable in wake of the prolonged militancy in Fata and they should be provided an opportunity to play a role in mainstream politics as well as to ensure their participation in decision-making and electoral process.

Nausheen Jamal said the merger of Fata with KP was the only option to rid the tribal people of the colonial era Frontier Crimes Regulation.

She added the tribal women remained marginalized in presence of the authoritarian law and could not highlight their issues in an appropriate manner.

The women rights activist said that an effective mechanism should be evolved to ensure speedy justice to the tribal women.

She said that special seats should be reserved to ensure participation of tribal women in local bodies’ and general elections.

Nausheen Jamal demanded announcement of a special financial package for tribal women to empower them economically and provide them equal opportunities to play effective role in mainstream politics and economic development of the country.