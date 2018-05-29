Robbers kill currency dealer, take away Rs 2.7m

BATKHELA: Three unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a currency dealer near his shop in Dargai Bazaar and took away Rs2.7 million, sources said.

They said Muhammad Zada was on way to his shop carrying with him Rs2.7 million.

Three robbers riding two motorcycles approached him and opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.

They made away with Rs2.7 million which was lying in the deceased vehicle.

Meanwhile, infuriated traders of Dargai Bazaar placed the body of slain currency dealer in the middle of the main road and blocked it for all kinds of traffic.

President of the Dargai Traders Union, Asfandyar Khan, said that law and order situation was pathetic in Dargai. He said the local administration had failed to maintain tranquility in the area.