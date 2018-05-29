No damage to BRT equipment, says official

PESHAWAR: No damage was caused to the equipment and machinery of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) or shops during the protest of the activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and some tribespeople outside the building of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said an official and shopkeepers.

The JUI-F activists and other people had staged a protest outside the building of the provincial assembly to disrupt voting on the bill tabled in the provincial legislature for merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier.

A section of the media had reported that the charged protesters had damaged the equipment and machinery of the BRT, tortured the workers and damaged and looted various shops in Firdous Bazaar.

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director General Israrul Haq said that there were no truth to the reports about the damage caused to the equipment and machinery of the BRT.

“The protest was held in front of the building of the provincial assembly and the protesters did not damage any of our equipment and machinery,” he insisted.

The shopkeepers in Firdous Bazaar also termed the reports about damage and loot and plunder of their shops false and incorrect.

“I was present in my shop situated in Firdous Bazaar at the time of the protest. The protesters didn’t damage or harass the shopkeepers. The reports about looting of shops are incorrect,” said Haleem Said, president of Firdous Bazaar shopkeepers association.