Man killed in Nowshera road accident

NOWSHERA: A man was killed in a road accident on Jehangira-Swabi road on Monday, official sources said.

They said that one Izharullah was on his way when a speeding vehicle (RIG-2926) hit his motorcycle on Jehangira-Swabi road, killing him on the spot. The police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.