Man killed in Nowshera road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A man was killed in a road accident on Jehangira-Swabi road on Monday, official sources said.
They said that one Izharullah was on his way when a speeding vehicle (RIG-2926) hit his motorcycle on Jehangira-Swabi road, killing him on the spot. The police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.
NOWSHERA: A man was killed in a road accident on Jehangira-Swabi road on Monday, official sources said.
They said that one Izharullah was on his way when a speeding vehicle (RIG-2926) hit his motorcycle on Jehangira-Swabi road, killing him on the spot. The police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.
Comments