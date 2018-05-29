Tue May 29, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Man killed in Nowshera road accident

NOWSHERA: A man was killed in a road accident on Jehangira-Swabi road on Monday, official sources said.

They said that one Izharullah was on his way when a speeding vehicle (RIG-2926) hit his motorcycle on Jehangira-Swabi road, killing him on the spot. The police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.

