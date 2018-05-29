Court seeks Kaghan Development Authority’s master plan

PESHAWAR: A special green bench of the Peshawar High Court has directed the provincial government to prepare Kaghan Development Authority’s (KDA) master plan and building regulations within six months.

The bench also banned construction of commercial and residential buildings till KDA laws were notified.

A special green bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijaz Anwar allowed writ petition against violation of KDA master plan and environmental issues in the scenic tourist area.

The bench directed that a detailed master plan with land use planning shall be carved out within a period of six months and the process of hiring a consultant for the purpose shall be initiated.

The bench ordered that all construction, commercial on residential, within jurisdiction of KDA was not to be allowed till the KDA bylaws were notified.

“The deputy commissioner and district police officer, Mansehra are to assist the KDA in their duty to enforce the said ban on construction,” the high court ordered in the detailed judgment.

The court directed that the draft of the KDA building bylaws 2017 is to be forwarded to the local government department for notification and implementation at the earliest, but not later than 60 days of receipt of this decision.

The green bench issued the directions in the writ petition filed by Mehmood Ahmad Aslam through his lawyer Syed Haziq Ali Shah, seeking master plan for the scenic Kaghan Valley and to stop use of waste and forestation in the valley.

In the judgment, the green bench also directed the Revenue Department to establish management system, on the proposed site located at Chitta Khatha - Khasra No. 1573, 1773/1 and 1574 (26 kanals 2 marlas) along the main road, about 3 km short of Narran, being declared feasible for dumping of solid waste.

“It is directed that provincial government and KDA take appropriate steps for KDA to impose Conservancy User Charges (CUS) and Fee on link road i.e. Shogran Road, Saiful Maluk Road & Lalazar Road,” the order stated.

The high court also directed the district and sessions judge Mansehra to ensure that all cases relating to KDA, should be listed before senior civil Judge, and a senior additional district & sessions judge with further direction to expeditiously dispose of the same and submit a progress report to the director Human Right Cell of Peshawar High Court.

“To maintain the natural beauty and preserve the lakes from adverse environment effects, a scheme namely “Feasibility Study of the Area: Development of Saiful Maluk and Lulupatsar” has already been approved in the ADP of fiscal year 2017-18, the same shall be expeditiously implemented,” the court ordered.

The green bench also directed the government that the pending approval of PC-1 in respect of the projects including Sewage Waste Management Plan for Narran and Solid Waste Management Plan by Incineration be expedited for the immediate realization.

Furthermore, the bench directed the government to make prompt arrangements for recovery vehicle-1122 service and mobile emergency health facility in the scenic valley.

The court also ordered that any construction, which affects the access of preservations of ancient relic Caves in Kaghan valley, as highlighted by Muhammad Shoaib is to be halted.

“All authorities are to ensure that no construction be carried out, which would diminish in any manner whatsoever, the approach to the said cave,” the bench ordered.