Attique declared Meera’s husband

LAHORE: After nine years of litigation, a marriage certificate was validated on Monday and a family court declared Attique-ur-Rehman husband of film star Meera.

The both parties Irtaza Araba alias Meera and Attique-ur-Rehman went through a nine-year long litigation on a matter of validation of a marriage certificate submitted by the latter.

The court has announced the verdict after recording statement of prime witness Marriage Registrar (Nikkahkhwan) Ahmad Ali Sajid. The marriage registrar admitted before the court that the marriage certificate submitted by Attique is genuine and signatures of all who were present on the occasion are available on the certificate.

As per details, in the year 2009, the petitioner actress Meera had submitted before the court that marriage certificate submitted by Attique-ur-Rehman is fake and forged.