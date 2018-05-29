Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

NW
Numan Wahab
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Attique declared Meera’s husband

LAHORE: After nine years of litigation, a marriage certificate was validated on Monday and a family court declared Attique-ur-Rehman husband of film star Meera.

The both parties Irtaza Araba alias Meera and Attique-ur-Rehman went through a nine-year long litigation on a matter of validation of a marriage certificate submitted by the latter.

The court has announced the verdict after recording statement of prime witness Marriage Registrar (Nikkahkhwan) Ahmad Ali Sajid. The marriage registrar admitted before the court that the marriage certificate submitted by Attique is genuine and signatures of all who were present on the occasion are available on the certificate.

As per details, in the year 2009, the petitioner actress Meera had submitted before the court that marriage certificate submitted by Attique-ur-Rehman is fake and forged.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar