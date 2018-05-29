Ahad Cheema corruption case: NAB recovers Rs14.5m in cash, expensive car from showroom

LAHORE: It seems that former director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema’s laptop is going to expose all his financial secrets, as on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered Rs14.5 million in cash stashed by him in a car showroom of Jail Road here.

Sources in the Bureau revealed that important information was deleted by the bureaucrat from his mobile phone and laptop. However, the recovery of deleted emails and tip-offs given by other sources led the anticorruption watchdog to the stashed money. The investigation team obtained evidence of secret communication of financial matters between Cheema and the owner of car showroom after which it was decided to conduct a raid, sources added.

Moreover, the Bureau also seized a Land Cruiser worth 11 million, owned by Ahad Cheema from the showroom.

Sources said a letter, copy of which is available with The News, has been written to Land Record administration of tehsil Cantt, district Lahore, in a bid to obtain information about the properties of Ahad Cheema and his other family members.