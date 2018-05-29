Composite uplift hallmark of Punjab: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the nomination of Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister and extended felicitations to him, expressing the hope that the decision would prove a good omen for democracy.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz said he had tirelessly worked for public welfare in the province and as a result, the composite development became a hallmark of Punjab. “People are fully aware to differentiate between the sit-in party and the ones who have served them,” he remarked.

He expressed these views as ministers, parliamentarians and the PML-N leaders held meetings with him and expressed their unflinching trust in his leadership.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the mega projects had transformed cities and the standard of DHQ hospitals was no less than any high-quality medical institution.” We have changed the health culture and round-the-clock CT-scan test facility has been provided in the hospitals. The medical tests of all the patients will be conducted free of cost at all the DHQ hospitals of the province,” he added.

“The PML-N will enter in the election arena by holding the flag of public service. We have strenuously served the masses, launched different development projects in cities and rural areas and will take part in the election process with our heads high,” said the chief minister.

Also on Monday, Shahbaz said the professional and competent officials have played an important role in the development process and he could not forget their benefaction.

Addressing a ceremony held in the honour of the officials of Chief Minister’s Office, he said the Punjab government has changed the map of the province with commitment and teamwork. “Efficient and honest officials have written a new history of hard work and commitment,” he noted.