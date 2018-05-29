Maryam completes statement in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Monday completed her statement in the Avenfield reference, while her husband Captain (R) Safdar will record statement in the reference today (Tuesday).

Maryam Nawaz while recording her statement denied being the beneficial owner of London flats and offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

“I am not being made to stand this trial for any kind of corruption, any theft; I have not even remained a public office holder. My only crime is that I am daughter of Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam said.

She said the prosecution has miserably failed to produce even an iota of evidence connecting her even remotely to any of offences alleged against her, and as such there is no occasion for her to produce any evidence in defence or to appear as witness.

To a question that why this case was formed against her, she said, “Despite not figuring anywhere in the Supreme Court’s judgment of April 20, 2017, the reason I was dragged into the case finds its origin in ‘will teach a lesson’ mindset, that has threatened, harassed and victimised who refuse to accept the excesses, those who had the courage to stand up to injustice and those who have dared to question the rotten, entrenched practice of bringing the elected prime ministers to their knees, on one pretext or the other, be it religion, corruption or even ‘ghaddari’.”

She added: “Defiling them …. disgracing them …. harassing them …. pressurising them into submission …. should they attempt to exercise or exert the authority conferred upon them by the Constitution.” The said reply is what Maryam added extempore to her earlier prepared reply.

In Urdu, she also replied the question, and said that she knew why this corruption reference is being formed against her. She said it is just to pressurise her father who has refused to the dictates.

“My implication in this case is prompted by mala fide intention and extraneous consideration, indeed, I have been falsely involved on account of my commitment to the political cause of true democracy, rule of law and constitution and for siding with my father who has on his credit excellent performance in terms of public welfare and wellbeing of the nation at the expense of illegal incarceration and exile for a number of years on account of political victimisation,” she said.

She questioned why she is facing this case and why she had to appear again and again before a joint investigation team (JIT) that was formed through WhatsApp calls.

“More than 70 times, I appeared before this court and still this is going on. I know why I am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from the fatal disease of cancer and I also know that in 70 years history of Pakistan no woman ever appeared before the court that much times. My only crime is that I am daughter of Nawaz Sharif, but just like brave and proud daughters of Pakistan, I am standing firm with my father. I am standing with his narrative. To put my father’s love for me to a test, the perpetrators have involved me in this case,” she said.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif is the one who refused to surrender before any kind of hardships, who refused to resign when guns took aimed at him, he refused world’s pressure and make Pakistan a nuclear power and the one who bravely suffered every kind of atrocities being committed against him by Pervez Musharraf. She said the perpetrators knew that when a case would be formed against his daughter.