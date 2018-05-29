International forces want to sabotage polls: ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the Senate’s Committee on Interior on Monday that it had a perfect guideline in shape of Election Commission Act with regard to security which would be implemented in its true letter and spirits. The committee was also told that anti-Pakistan international forces wanted to sabotage the general elections.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator A Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Senator Kalsoom Perveen, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senators Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Senator Azam Khan Musakhel as members of the committee and former deputy chairman Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri attended the meeting as a special invitee. Secretary Interior, Chairman Nadra, Director General Nadra, Inspector General Police Islamabad, DIG Security Islamabad, Additional Inspector General Police Punjab, DPO Narowal, DIG KP Police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad among other officials attended the meeting.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting was given a detailed briefing by Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob on security arrangements on Election Day, July 25. Secretary ECP told the Senate committee that elections can be sabotaged by anti-Pakistan international forces for which we are taking necessary measures to ensure free and fair elections and he would give in-camera briefing on dangers.

The committee was told about installation of CCTV cameras in polling stations, deputing policemen and armed forces personnel, motivation campaigns on urging voters to vote among other matters.