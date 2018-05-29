Indian HC summoned in FO

Ag NNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday rejected India’s protest against Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 and its claim over Indian-Hel Jammu and Kashmir.

In continuation of Sunday’s press statement on the issue, the Director General (SA & SAARC) of Foreign Office, Dr Muhammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, JP Singh to register Pakistan’s categorical rejection of the Indian statement on the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018 and its baseless, fallacious claim over the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir.

A written demarche to this effect was also handed over to the Indian deputy high commissioner.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is only for defence purposes.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of nuclear tests, he said that Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998 in response to the nuclear tests and accompanying hostile posturing by its neighbour. “These developments unfortunately put an end to the prospect for keeping South Asia free of nuclear weapons — an objective which Pakistan had actively pursued,” he said. Notwithstanding these facts, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-proliferation and global peace and strategic stability, he said.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan has demonstrated utmost restraint and responsibility in the stewardship of its nuclear capability since 1998. It is committed to the principle of Credible Minimum Deterrence and has persistently sought deterrence stability in the region. This objective has driven Pakistan to offer and conclude several Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the nuclear and conventional domains, including the 2004 Pakistan-India Joint Statement which recognised the respective nuclear capabilities of the two countries as a factor for stability.

Pakistan has consistently signaled its willingness to consider further measures for risk reduction and avoidance of arms race in the region.