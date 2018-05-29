POA-PSB meeting likely on June 6

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited meeting between the officials of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to finalise the formalities for the 18th Asian Games is expected to be held on June 6.

Over 300-member strong Pakistan contingent is likely to represent Pakistan in the Games.

When Azam Dar, Director (federations) was approached he said only those federations and sports will be supported for the Games that are affiliated with the board.

“Those who are yet to get affiliation will have to look for their own support and

sponsorship.”