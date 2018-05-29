BCCI asks govt to clarify policy on Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has requested the Indian government on Monday to formally convey its position with regards to India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series.

The series has been on hold since 2012 due to political tension between the two neighbours.

The BCCI has repeatedly clarified its stance that it will not be able to engage in bilateral contests unless the government gives clearance, reported Times of India.

The cricket board reportedly wants a formal communication before approaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Disputes Resolution Forum where it will have to counter Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) compensation claim of $70 million for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in 2014.

“The BCCI would be grateful if you could formally convey the policy/position of the Government of India on the need or requirement of prior clearance from the Government of India for the Indian cricket team to play the Pakistan cricket in inbound or outbound tours,” the Indian cricket board wrote to the relevant ministry.

PCB had appealed to ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, accusing the BCCI of not honouring the Future Tours & Programme commitment, which requires the latter to play at least two away-series against Pakistan on a neutral venue.

“The ICC on Monday confirmed that the Hon Michael Beloff QC will chair the Dispute Panel in the matter of proceedings between the PCB and the BCCI,” ICC had then said in a release.